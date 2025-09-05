EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of Agilysys worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,151.49. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $29,254.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,724.43. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905 shares of company stock worth $102,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.