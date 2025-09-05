EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Holdings in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 936,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the period. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $1,780,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,009.32. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,849 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

