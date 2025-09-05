Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,127 Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Okta by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Okta by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $89.74 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

