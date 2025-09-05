Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $467,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,030.43. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 11,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,985,212.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,057.56. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,099 shares of company stock worth $4,466,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $177.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

