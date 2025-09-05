EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. DA Davidson downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

