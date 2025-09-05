Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,989 American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in American Water Works by 352.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 277.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 146,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

