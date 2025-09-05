5,112 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $108.64 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

