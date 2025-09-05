Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.15.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

