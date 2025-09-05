Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 30,156 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

