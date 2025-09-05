Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 1,055,718 Shares of Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,718 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Confluent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Confluent by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $45,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 237,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,696.78. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $619,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,123,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,468,940. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,785 shares of company stock worth $6,185,488. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

