Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KMTS opened at $16.51 on Friday. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.