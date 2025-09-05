Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,433,000 after purchasing an additional 985,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $122,256,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $110,209,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 91.3% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 616,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $145,991,000 after purchasing an additional 294,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $279.88 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average of $249.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

