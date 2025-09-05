Eventide Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 24.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 86,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $64,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CDW by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,161 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in CDW by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.04. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $230.86.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

