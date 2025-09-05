EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,364,974. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.57 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,242.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

