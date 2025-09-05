LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,168.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 182,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $54.32 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

