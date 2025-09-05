Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Disc Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.41). On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $1,819,161.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,447,711.94. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $119,829.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,441. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRON shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

