Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 110,916 Xylem Inc. $XYL

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

