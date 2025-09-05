Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 217,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CLEAR Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,673,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,714 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,174.50. This trade represents a 55.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,256. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

