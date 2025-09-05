34,251 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 146.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 856,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 171,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 180,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $65.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

