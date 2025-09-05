Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires Shares of 2,760 Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.91 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.