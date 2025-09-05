Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $161.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

