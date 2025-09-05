Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 628,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $282.36.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

