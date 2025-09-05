Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $22.48 Million Investment in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.00 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $273.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

