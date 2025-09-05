Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Heritage Global Inc. $HGBL

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 241,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,454,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Stock Down 2.1%

HGBL opened at $1.91 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million.

Separately, Singular Research raised Heritage Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Heritage Global Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

