Amundi Sells 40,909 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Amundi decreased its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,909 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $177,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $9,209,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,704,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $206.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average of $267.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.