Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Stock Holdings Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,618,042.36. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,120. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $75.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.