Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 156.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PGR opened at $248.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $1,557,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,135.52. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

