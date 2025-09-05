Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 287,079 Shares of nLight $LASR

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 228.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,079 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of nLight worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 6,563.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of nLight by 110.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nLight by 322.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nLight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in nLight by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLight alerts:

nLight Stock Up 2.9%

LASR stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. nLight has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLight

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of nLight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,508.22. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of nLight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,010,858.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,513,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,113,534.86. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LASR

About nLight

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.