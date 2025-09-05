Yelp Inc. $YELP Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,953 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Yelp worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 57.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP opened at $31.73 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $48,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,348.78. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,564 shares in the company, valued at $662,363.52. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,389 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

