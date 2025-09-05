Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 199,073 Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 199,073 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

