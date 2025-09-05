Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,495,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,147,000 after buying an additional 55,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after purchasing an additional 965,919 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 398,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 104,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $4,400,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

