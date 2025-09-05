4,396 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

