Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 170.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Waystar by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Waystar by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Waystar Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WAY stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $125,834.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,589.61. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $340,637.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,234,445.70. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,688. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

