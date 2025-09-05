Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $841,000 Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Entergy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE ETR opened at $88.19 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

