Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 2,751 Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,751 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after buying an additional 667,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,470,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $319.93 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

