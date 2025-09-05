Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,337 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 494,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

