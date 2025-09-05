Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 6,117 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 141,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $88.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.