Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ITT were worth $150,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ITT by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $174.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

