132,464 Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $677,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

