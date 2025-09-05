Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 1,377.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,262,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,037,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,014,000 after acquiring an additional 112,680 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

