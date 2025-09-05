Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Vistra Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE VST opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $72.90 and a one year high of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

