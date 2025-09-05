Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $172.40 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,884,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,336 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $172,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

