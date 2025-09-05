Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,611 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.55% of Bath & Body Works worth $164,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $36,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,526,000 after purchasing an additional 583,337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

