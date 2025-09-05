Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,562 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Fidelity National Financial worth $129,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $60.45 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

