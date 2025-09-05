Quarry LP Has $65,000 Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

