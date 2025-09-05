Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,349 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,300,380 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.65% of Electronic Arts worth $244,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,105 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,848.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total value of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,863.20. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,900 shares of company stock worth $4,778,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.