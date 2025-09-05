Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $5.37 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

