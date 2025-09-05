AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Church & Dwight worth $117,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. The trade was a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

