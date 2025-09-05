AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 221,484 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Targa Resources worth $114,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

