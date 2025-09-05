Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:PAX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

